Cities at war, Syrian polio, and South Sudan crisis deepens: The Cheat Sheet

Check out the humanitarian topics on IRIN's radar and trawl through our curation of the best reports, opinion, and journalism you may have missed: Look no further than recent headlines for a glimpse at the horror of urban warfare: the UN said 300 civilians have been killed in US-coalition led airstrikes on Raqqa since March ; Human Rights Watch reported civilian casualties are mounting in Mosul ; and so-called Islamic State itself is reported to have killed hundreds of Mosul residents inside the city. So this report and accompanying site on urban conflict from the International Committee of the Red Cross - "I saw my city die" - is timely.

