Cessation of hostilities agreement between Dinka Bor and Murle "first ...

A cessation of hostilities agreement between warring ethnic groups in the Jonglei region is a "first step to dialogue and engagement but we now need to build on that and show that there is a real dividend for peace," the head of UN peacekeeping in South Sudan, UNMISS, has said. David Shearer, who is also the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, was speaking during a visit to Bor and Pibor in former Jonglei State in the east of South Sudan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.