Central UMC funds well construction

Francie Jones, Central United Methodist Church adult education director, displays a sign she drew for an April soup lunch that raised $12,000 to help construct a well for an orphanage in Uganda. Francie Jones, Central United Methodist Church adult education director, displays a sign she drew for an April soup lunch that raised $12,000 to help construct a well for an orphanage in Uganda.

