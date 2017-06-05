Central Africa: The Lord's Resistance Army Is Far From Finished
The Lord's Resistance Army has abducted over 700 people and displaced hundreds of civilians so far this year. In February alone it carried out 16 attacks in which 70 civilians were kidnapped in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Central African Republic .
