Central Africa: 'Security Vacuum' May Be Exploited By Armed Groups - UN Envoy

The United Nations envoy for Central Africa today expressed his concern that the withdrawal of troops from the regional force by some contributing countries would create a security vacuum that may be exploited by an armed group. "The continued threat by the Lord's Resistance Army to regional stability should not be underestimated, in particular as the Ugandan and the South Sudanese forces have now disengaged from the African Union Regional Task Force , along with the United States special forces," Franois Loucny Fall, the Special Representative and head of the UN Regional Office for Central Africa , told the Security Council.

