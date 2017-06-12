Canada contributes $86M more to assis...

Canada contributes $86M more to assist South Sudan famine, civil war crisis

International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau announced the additional funding today on trip to the country where millions have been displaced by a civil war. She says it will improve access to basic health services, including family planning and reproductive health care for women and girls as well as increasing access to food.

Chicago, IL

