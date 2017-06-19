Canada contributes $86M more to assist South Sudan famine, civil war crisis
International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau announced the additional funding today on trip to the country where millions have been displaced by a civil war. She says it will improve access to basic health services, including family planning and reproductive health care for women and girls as well as increasing access to food.
