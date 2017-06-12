Calling for end to hostilities, South...

Calling for end to hostilities, South Sudan churches say refugees trust them

The South Sudan Council of Churches is calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a halt to atrocities being committed in the world's youngest nation while calling on the international community to speak as one for a peaceful resolution to the conflict tearing their country apart. "People who grew up as refugees have been forced to become refugees once again," said the heads of the churches in South Sudan represented by an ecumenical body comprising churches in the country from all traditions, on 8 June after meeting in Entebbe, Uganda.

