Bishop calls on South Sudana s Catholics to a pray a lot morea for peace

The president of Sudan Catholic Bishops' Conference , which includes prelates from Sudan and South Sudan, called upon the faithful of South Sudan to pray and do penance for peace. Nearly two million of the nation's 12.3 million people have fled their homes since the South Sudanese Civil War began in 2013.

