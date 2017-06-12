Bishop calls on South Sudana s Catholics to a pray a lot morea for peace
The president of Sudan Catholic Bishops' Conference , which includes prelates from Sudan and South Sudan, called upon the faithful of South Sudan to pray and do penance for peace. Nearly two million of the nation's 12.3 million people have fled their homes since the South Sudanese Civil War began in 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Mar '17
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann...
|Mar '17
|Muslims Dress Funny
|2
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC