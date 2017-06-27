AU Commission Chair urges implementat...

AU Commission Chair urges implementation of decision on financing union

18 hrs ago Read more: Walta Information Centre

Chairperson of African Union Commission urged today all member states to implement the 0.2 percent levy on imports of eligible products in order to ensure in predictable, sustainable and equitable financing of the AU. Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat made the remark at the opening of the 29th AU Summit at the AU Headquarters here.

Chicago, IL

