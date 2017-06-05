At least 15 killed in latest S Sudan ...

At least 15 killed in latest S Sudan road ambush

Unknown gunmen today ambushed a convoy on the main road connecting South Sudan's capital with the Ugandan border, killing at least 15 people, officials said. Nine others were wounded in the attack on a civilian convoy escorted by the military on the insecure Juba-Nimule highway.

