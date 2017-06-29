As South Sudan's civil war rages, cholera takes deadly toll
Machar Weituor sits on his bed while his wife Nyibol Maluok, lies on the cement floor beside him at a cholera clinic in Pieri South Sudan on Wednesday June 28 2017 . More than 11,000 cases of cholera have been reported since South Sudan's outbreak began one year ago, with at least 190 deaths.
