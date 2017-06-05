Andrew Loku was traumatized from kidn...

Andrew Loku was traumatized from kidnapping, torture in South Sudan

Monday Jun 5

The first day of the inquest into Andrew Loku's death offered a detailed outline of his life, including the source of his mental health challenges. After graduating from a construction program at George Brown College, Andrew Loku was keen to get a stable job and send more money back to his wife and five children in his native South Sudan, a coroner's inquest heard Monday.

Chicago, IL

