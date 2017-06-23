Andrew Loku coroner's inquest reveale...

Andrew Loku coroner's inquest revealed crucial new details

16 hrs ago Read more: The Toronto Star

The inquest heard Andrew Loku suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and depression stemming from torture and abuse in 1998 in what is now South Sudan. With each passing day of the Andrew Loku coroner's inquest, more was revealed about the fatal Toronto police shooting, the investigation that followed and the man who died on a hot July night in 2015.

Chicago, IL

