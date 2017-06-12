Among South Sudan's refugees, thousands of stranded children

In this photo taken Friday, June 9, 2017, unaccompanied or separated children play and draw on the floor of a World Vision tent as they wait for child protection specialists to evaluate their situations at the Imvepi reception center, where newly arrived refugees are processed before being allocated plots of land in nearby Bidi Bidi refugee settlement, in northern Uganda. One of the consequences of South Sudan's civil war has been the thousands of unaccompanied or separated children fleeing without parents or guardians, of which it is estimated around 9,000 have crossed into Uganda since July.

