Africa: New Inhumane Record - One Person Displaced Every Three Second

Rome/Geneva - Nearly 66 million people were forcibly displaced from their homes last year, the United Nation refugee agency has reported. The figure equates to "one person displaced every three seconds - less than the time it takes to read this sentence, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees reports, stressing the "very high" pace at which conflict and persecution is forcing people to flee their homes.

