40 South Sudan health workers passed out at Mengo Hospital
The programme is supported by the Catholic Organization for Relief and Development Aid , a Netherland non-government organization and the Anglican International Development UK. Church Of Uganda's Archbishop Stanley Ntagali who was among the invited guests said the church decided to host the students who came looking for education so as to give them more courage and determination to overcome the challenges in their country.
