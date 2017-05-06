World Bank approves 50 mln USD food a...

World Bank approves 50 mln USD food aid for South Sudan

The World Bank has approved a 50 million U.S dollars grant to provide direct food assistance to counter starvation and prevent hunger-related deaths in famine-hit South Sudan. The World Bank said the Emergency Food and Nutrition Security Project will benefit a segment of the 4.9 million extremely food insecure population in South Sudan, who are currently facing starvation as a result of conflict and drought.

