World Bank approves 50 mln USD food aid for South Sudan

The World Bank has approved a 50 million U.S dollars grant to provide direct food assistance to counter starvation and prevent hunger-related deaths in famine-hit South Sudan. The World Bank said the Emergency Food and Nutrition Security Project will benefit a segment of the 4.9 million extremely food insecure population in South Sudan, who are currently facing starvation as a result of conflict and drought.

