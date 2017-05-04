'When you're dealing with children, i...

'When you're dealing with children, it's always going to hit home': Margaret Evans on South Sudan

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

CBC foreign correspondent Margaret Evans has returned to London after visiting South Sudan, a country in the throes of civil and ethnic warfare where the UN estimates roughly five million people are at risk of hunger. In the capital, Juba, she witnessed children dying of malnutrition in the state children's hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar '17 4 door Sudan 3
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar '17 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,940 • Total comments across all topics: 280,815,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC