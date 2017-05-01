WFP gets $10.7m funding to avert fami...

WFP gets $10.7m funding to avert famine in Horn of Africa

The World Food Programme said on Tuesday that it has secured 10.7 million dollars to help roll back famine in South Sudan and also to assist hungry people in Horn of Africa countries hit by drought. WFP Regional Director for East and Central Africa, Valerie Guarnieri said the funds from the Danish government would assist people in South Sudan and support the drought response in Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya.

Chicago, IL

