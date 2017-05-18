WCC declares Sunday, Global Day of Pr...

WCC declares Sunday, Global Day of Prayer to End Famine

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

THE World Council of Churches, WCC, has declared Sunday, a global day of prayer to end famine and save over billion people in South Sudan, Somalia, Nigeria, and Yemen, who are on the brink of famine. According to a recent United Nations' finding, the worst famine since World War II was in progress in Africa, noting that harvests have failed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar '17 4 door Sudan 3
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar '17 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,704 • Total comments across all topics: 281,117,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC