WCC declares Sunday, Global Day of Prayer to End Famine
THE World Council of Churches, WCC, has declared Sunday, a global day of prayer to end famine and save over billion people in South Sudan, Somalia, Nigeria, and Yemen, who are on the brink of famine. According to a recent United Nations' finding, the worst famine since World War II was in progress in Africa, noting that harvests have failed.
