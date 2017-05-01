UT expert brings South Sudan solution...

UT expert brings South Sudan solutions to Methodist Church

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Dr. Eric Keels, a foreign affairs expert with the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy, analyzes the civil wars of South Sudan at First United Methodist Church in Maryville. Dr. Eric Keels gives a talk about South Sudan as part of First United Methodist Church of Maryville's "Conversation Matters" series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar '17 4 door Sudan 3
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar '17 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,316 • Total comments across all topics: 280,724,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC