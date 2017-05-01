UT expert brings South Sudan solutions to Methodist Church
Dr. Eric Keels, a foreign affairs expert with the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy, analyzes the civil wars of South Sudan at First United Methodist Church in Maryville. Dr. Eric Keels gives a talk about South Sudan as part of First United Methodist Church of Maryville's "Conversation Matters" series.
Read more at Daily Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Mar '17
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann...
|Mar '17
|Muslims Dress Funny
|2
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ...
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
