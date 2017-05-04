US welcomes release of UN aid worker held in South Sudan1 hour ago

US welcomes release of UN aid worker ...

US welcomes release of UN aid worker held in South Sudan

US Ambassador Nikki Haley has welcomed the release of a UN aid worker who had been detained by South Sudan's government for almost a month. Haley said yesterday Peter Alex, a South Sudanese who works for the World Food Program, had been reunited with his family.

