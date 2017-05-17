US warns Venezuela crisis could become major conflict
The United States has warned that Venezuela's crisis is worsening and could escalate into a major conflict similar to Syria or South Sudan. At least 43 people have died during weeks of clashes between government forces and opposition demonstrators angry at President Nicolas Maduro's moves to strengthen his hold on power and his handling of an economic and political crisis.
