US warns Venezuela crisis could becom...

US warns Venezuela crisis could become major conflict

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: RTE.ie

The United States has warned that Venezuela's crisis is worsening and could escalate into a major conflict similar to Syria or South Sudan. At least 43 people have died during weeks of clashes between government forces and opposition demonstrators angry at President Nicolas Maduro's moves to strengthen his hold on power and his handling of an economic and political crisis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar '17 4 door Sudan 3
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar '17 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,526 • Total comments across all topics: 281,093,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC