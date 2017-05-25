UPDATE 1-S.Sudan frees U.N. journalist held for 2.5 years without charge
The South Sudanese government on Friday freed a local journalist working for a United Nations radio station who spent two and a half years in jail without ever being brought to trial, U.N. officials said. George Livio, who worked for Radio Miraya, was arrested in the northwestern town of Wau in August 2014, nine months after a civil war erupted in the country.
