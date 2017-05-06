UN Security Council slams attack agai...

UN Security Council slams attack against blue helmets in South Sudan

UNITED NATIONS , May 5 -- The UN Security Council on Friday "strongly condemned" the attack against the United Nations Mission in the Republic of South Sudan two days ago in Leer, South Sudan. "The members of the Security Council expressed appreciation for the actions taken by UNMISS peacekeepers to repel the attack," the 15-nation UN body said in a press statement.

