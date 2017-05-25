UN honors fallen peacekeepers with wreath-laying ceremony

At a corner of the north lawn at the UN headquarters, peacekeepers and diplomats led by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres mourned in silence on Wednesday morning for fallen peacekeepers who lost their lives while serving under the UN flag. "Today we remember not only our uniformed personnel but civilian peacekeepers who have fallen -- international civil servants, national staff members, and UN Volunteers," said Guterres at a wreath-laying ceremony held here.

