UN envoy calls for "common strategy" on political process in South Sudan

The United Nations 's envoy in South Sudan on Wednesday urged the UN Security Council to unite behind a common strategy to advance the political process and ensure peace in the crisis-torn country. Addressing the council via video link, David Shearer, the secretary-general's special representative in South Sudan and head of the United Nations Mission in the Republic of South Sudan , said that the "unity of purpose will send the best signal to South Sudan's political leaders to focus first and foremost on the plight of their citizens."

