UN envoy calls for "common strategy" on political process in South Sudan
The United Nations 's envoy in South Sudan on Wednesday urged the UN Security Council to unite behind a common strategy to advance the political process and ensure peace in the crisis-torn country. Addressing the council via video link, David Shearer, the secretary-general's special representative in South Sudan and head of the United Nations Mission in the Republic of South Sudan , said that the "unity of purpose will send the best signal to South Sudan's political leaders to focus first and foremost on the plight of their citizens."
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Mar '17
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann...
|Mar '17
|Muslims Dress Funny
|2
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
