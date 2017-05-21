UN decries spreading food insecurity, malnutrition in S. Sudan
Guiomar Pau Sole, spokesman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs , told Xinhua that the most critical sectors for the famine response are not only food security and livelihoods, but also nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene, health and protection. "Beyond the 100,000 people affected by famine, we are deeply alarmed by the protection crisis and spreading food insecurity and malnutrition across the country.
