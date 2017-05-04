UN chief: parties to conflict suspected of sexual violence1 hour ago
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says 46 parties to conflict are "credibly suspected" of committing rape or other forms of sexual violence in 2016 including seven designated as "terrorist groups" for links with the Islamic State extremist group and al-Qaida. It includes mainly opposition and rebel groups from nine countries but also government military and police forces in Congo, Somalia and South Sudan and armed forces in Sudan and Syria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|African countries on brink of famine as Donald ...
|Mar '17
|4 door Sudan
|3
|Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann...
|Mar '17
|Muslims Dress Funny
|2
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ...
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC