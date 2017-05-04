UN chief: parties to conflict suspected of sexual violence1 hour ago

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says 46 parties to conflict are "credibly suspected" of committing rape or other forms of sexual violence in 2016 including seven designated as "terrorist groups" for links with the Islamic State extremist group and al-Qaida. It includes mainly opposition and rebel groups from nine countries but also government military and police forces in Congo, Somalia and South Sudan and armed forces in Sudan and Syria.

