UN chief decries attacks targeting medical facilities

15 hrs ago

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday warned that attacks on medical facilities are on the rise in war zones, and urged belligerents to do more to limit harm to civilians.Guterres made the remarks at the opening of a UN Security Council session devoted to the protection of civilians during armed conflicts. Citing the World Health Organization, he said there were attacks on hospitals, doctors, ambulances, and on the sick and wounded in at least 20 countries last year.

Chicago, IL

