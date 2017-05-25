UN chief condemns attacks on hospitals, medical staff
Parties to conflicts are treating hospitals and clinics as targets rather than respecting them as sanctuaries, UN Secretary-General AntA3nio Guterres warned on Thursday. Guterres, who gave the warning during a Security Council debate on the Protection of Civilians in Armed Violence, regretted that civilians continued to bear the brunt of such attacks.
