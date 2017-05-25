UN chief condemns attacks on hospital...

UN chief condemns attacks on hospitals, medical staff

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Parties to conflicts are treating hospitals and clinics as targets rather than respecting them as sanctuaries, UN Secretary-General AntA3nio Guterres warned on Thursday. Guterres, who gave the warning during a Security Council debate on the Protection of Civilians in Armed Violence, regretted that civilians continued to bear the brunt of such attacks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar '17 4 door Sudan 3
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar '17 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Microsoft
  4. Recession
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,509 • Total comments across all topics: 281,281,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC