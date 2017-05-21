Ugandan president takes over East African Community chair

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Saturday took over the chairmanship of the East African Community from Tanzanian President John Magufuli at the 18th EAC ordinary summit in Dar es Salaam. Speaking shortly after he had handed over the chair, President Magufuli asked his Ugandan successor to steer the community by maintaining the cost-cutting measures.

