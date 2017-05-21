Ugandan president takes over East Afr...

Ugandan president takes over East African Community chair

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Saturday took over the chairmanship of the East African Community from Tanzanian President John Magufuli at the 18th EAC ordinary summit in Dar es Salaam. Speaking shortly after he had handed over the chair, President Magufuli asked his Ugandan successor to steer the community by maintaining the cost-cutting measures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar '17 4 door Sudan 3
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar '17 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,184 • Total comments across all topics: 281,167,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC