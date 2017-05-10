Uganda Requests More International Ai...

Uganda Requests More International Aid for Refugees

12 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Uganda, a country known for its "progressive" refugee policy, is hosting more than 1.2 million refugees and asylum seekers, with about 920,000 of them from South Sudan. And so the government is asking for international assistance.

