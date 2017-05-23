Tutu Fellows appeal to African leaders for intervention in South Sudan crisis
As the United Nations shops for $1.4 billion needed to feed about two million people in South Sudan, a country ravaged by sectarian violence and famine, Archbishop Tutu Fellows of the African Leadership Institute have urged key African nations to assist the world's youngest country.
