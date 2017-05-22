Toronto's South Sudanese community rallies as famine worsens
Musicians Kiki Jiko and Lauren Margaret Marron collaborated on a song about the famine that they performed at the fundraiser, which they called 'Dream World.' Members of Toronto's Sudanese and South Sudanese community gathered for music and food on Sunday in an effort to raise money for the east African famine currently putting nearly 40 per cent of the country's population at risk.
