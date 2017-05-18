Sudan's Bashir Skipping Riyadh Summit...

Sudan's Bashir Skipping Riyadh Summit Trump Set to Attend

Sudan's government says President Omar al-Bashir has chosen to skip a summit in Riyadh that U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend because Bashir does not want to upset Sudanese-American relations. Information Minister Ahmed Bilal says Khartoum recognizes that Bashir's indictment by the International Criminal Court makes it difficult for him to meet the U.S. president.

Chicago, IL

