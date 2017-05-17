Sudan Says Hosts 140,000 South Sudanese Refugees In White Nile State
The Humanitarian Aid Commission in Sudan's White Nile State said on Thursday that the number of South Sudanese refugees in the state has amounted to 140,000, according to the latest statistics by Sudan's Commission of Refugees, China's Xinhua news agency reported. "The White Nile State has established eight camps to accommodate the continuing influxes of refugees from South Sudan," Mohamed Idriss Al-Sheikh, HAC commissioner in White Nile State, told journalists visiting the state.
