Sudan relief group was Trump, Congress to revisit sanctions

2 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Despite Sudan's recent compliance with U.S. guidelines, one expert thinks there's not enough information to warrant a complete removal of sanctions against the country. "In the case of Sudan, the same cast of characters, the same power base that promotes a perverted and violent expression of Islam is still in power," David Dettoni, senior adviser to the Sudan Relief Fund, told a congressional panel April 26. "Look at Sudan's 'President.'

