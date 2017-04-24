Sudan: About 160,000 Sudanese, South Sudanese in Abyei Need Aid
According to the UN Secretary-General's most recent report on Abyei, the humanitarian situation has remained relatively stable. Nevertheless, the people in the contested area, claimed by both Sudan and South Sudan, are in need of assistance.
