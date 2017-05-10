South Sudan's opposition groups agree...

South Sudan's opposition groups agree to work together against government

Saturday

Seven South Sudanese opposition groups, including that of rebel leader Riek Machar, said on Saturday they had agreed to work closely in their bid to oust President Salva Kiir's government, as the civil war drags on in the oil-producing nation. Signatories of the agreement included former government ministers Kosti Manibe and Lam Akol, as well as Thomas Cirillo Swaka, the military's former head of logistics, who resigned in February citing rampant human rights abuses by the military and the dominance of President Kiir's Dinka ethnic group.

Chicago, IL

