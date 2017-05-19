South Sudan's IDPs in Aburoc face new...

South Sudan's IDPs in Aburoc face new health risks amid rainy season

Humanitarian agencies are intensifying efforts to provide clean drinking water to thousands of civilians fleeing fierce fighting in South Sudan's northern Upper Nile region as the threat of a cholera outbreak looms, the UN said on Friday. A statement from the UN Mission in South Sudan said aid agencies were forced to withdraw their services in April when fighting broke out in Aburoc.

