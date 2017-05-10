South Sudan's biggest bank shuts bran...

South Sudan's biggest bank shuts branches as hyperinflation bites

23 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

May 12 South Sudan's largest bank is shutting more branches as hyperinflation and a shortage of dollars eat into the group's profits, the managing director said, underscoring country's worsening financial woes amid a civil war. Harun Kibogong told Reuters that Kenya-based KCB Group Plc , East Africa's biggest bank by assets, will temporarily close five branches, leaving ten operational.

