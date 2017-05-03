South Sudan: Weary, frightened displaced civilians in Upper Nile at imminent risk of further viol...
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein on Thursday urged the Government of South Sudan to halt any further military offensives towards Aburoc on the west bank of the River Nile in the Upper Nile region. The town holds between 35,000 and 50,000 people, most of whom arrived in recent weeks after terrifying journeys of up to 150 kilometres on foot, after SPLA* attacks on areas to the south of the town of Aburoc.
