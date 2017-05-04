South Sudan: UN deploys peacekeepers ...

South Sudan: UN deploys peacekeepers to enable aid delivery to Upper Nile's Aburoc area

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: United Nations

Access to safe water is vital for thousands of civilians sheltering in and around Aburoc, South Sudan. Photo: OCHA/Gemma Connell 7 May 2017 – The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has urgently deployed peacekeeping troops to Aburoc in the Upper Nile region to help enable the delivery of much needed humanitarian assistance to the 50,000 people displaced from home, the Mission said today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar '17 4 door Sudan 3
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar '17 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,086 • Total comments across all topics: 280,844,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC