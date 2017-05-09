South Sudan Says Divisive Army Chief ...

South Sudan Says Divisive Army Chief of Staff Removed

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: News Max

South Sudan's army chief of staff, who had been proposed for U.N. sanctions and accused of directing last year's fighting in the capital that left hundreds dead, has been removed from his post, a presidential spokesman said Tuesday. Paul Malong's removal comes after months of government infighting and as ethnic violence in the country's civil war has dramatically increased.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News African countries on brink of famine as Donald ... Mar '17 4 door Sudan 3
News Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen makes aid ann... Mar '17 Muslims Dress Funny 2
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,208 • Total comments across all topics: 280,913,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC