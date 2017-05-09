South Sudan Says Divisive Army Chief of Staff Removed
South Sudan's army chief of staff, who had been proposed for U.N. sanctions and accused of directing last year's fighting in the capital that left hundreds dead, has been removed from his post, a presidential spokesman said Tuesday. Paul Malong's removal comes after months of government infighting and as ethnic violence in the country's civil war has dramatically increased.
