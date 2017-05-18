South Sudan Says 40 Rebels Killed In Latest Clash
South Sudan revealed on Friday that 40 rebels were killed in the latest clash on Thursday in Bieh state's Waat area, China's Xinhua news agency reported. Brigadier Dickson Gatluak, spokesman for the Sudan People's Liberation Army-in opposition faction under first vice president Taban Deng Gai, told Xinhua that together with government troops they killed 40 rebels who attacked their positions at Waat.
