South Sudan refugees scrounge for scraps as rations slashed in Uganda camps

PAGIRINYA, Uganda: Hunger is forcing desperate refugees from South Sudan to steal food from poverty-stricken locals in northern Uganda, residents say, after a funding crisis compelled the United Nations slash rations in refugee camps by half this month. More than 875,000 refugees have fled into neighbouring Uganda since South Sudan's civil war broke out in 2013, and the cuts come nearly two months after the United Nations warned the situation was at breaking point.

Chicago, IL

