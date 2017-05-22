South Sudan president announces unila...

South Sudan president announces unilateral ceasefire, prisoner release

Yesterday Read more: Reuters

May 22 The president of war-ravaged South Sudan declared a unilateral ceasefire on Monday and promised to release political prisoners, but with no sign of a political deal with rebels it was not clear whether a truce would take hold. South Sudan has been mired in a civil war since 2013, when President Salva Kiir fired his deputy, Riek Machar.

Chicago, IL

