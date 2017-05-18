South Sudan: NGO Blames Water Polluti...

South Sudan: NGO Blames Water Pollution in South Sudan On Oil Company

Drinking water around an oil-producing area in South Sudan is heavily polluted. A German NGO puts the blame on Malaysian oil company Petronas.

Chicago, IL

